LEGAL NOTICE – SCHEDULE OF THE BOARD OF THE LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY OF EMERY COUNTY REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Local Building Authority of Emery County will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year 2022. The meetings will convene in the Commission Meeting Room, Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street. Castle Dale. Utah.

January 4, 2022 2:30 p.m.

February 1, 2022 2:30 p.m.

March 1, 2022 2:30 p.m.

April 5, 2022 2:30 p.m.

May 3, 2022 2:30 p.m.

June 7, 2022 2:30 p.m.

July 5, 2022 2:30 p.m.

August 2, 2022 2:30 p.m.

September 6, 2022 2:30 p.m.

October 4, 2022 2:30 p.m.

November 1, 2022 2:30 p.m.

LOCAL BUILDING AUTHORITY

Gil Conover, Chainnan

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 22 and December 29, 2021.