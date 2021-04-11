PUBLIC NOTICE TO ACCEPT BIDS

The Emery Water Conservancy District will be accepting sealed bids to sell a used, as is, 2010 Chevrolet 2500, ¾ ton, automatic transmission, 4X4, with 122,357 miles. Sealed bids should be marked “2010 Chevy” and will be accepted in office or by mail until 1:00 pm, on Friday, April 29, 2021. Bids will be opened at EWCD Board Meeting on May 3, 2021.

The truck can be viewed at EWCD between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, M-F. Emery Water Conservancy District reserves the right to accept or refuse any and all bids.

Emery Water Conservancy District

20 S. 100 E.

PO Box 998

Castle Dale, UT 84513

(435) 381-2311

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14 and April 21, 2021.