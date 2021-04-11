NOTICE OF AUDIT BID

The Southeastern Association of Local Governments is hereby accepting bids for an independent audit. The period to be audited is July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, with possible extension for up to four additional years. The independent auditor must be familiar with generally accepted auditing standards, as promulgated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA); the AICPA Audits of State and Local Governmental Units audit and accounting guide; and the Governmental Auditing Standards, published by the US. General Accounting Office. Federal compliance test work will be done in accordance with the Office of Management and Budget Circular A-133, the Yellow Book – audits of state and local governments, Federal Single Audit Guide – A-133, Governmental Auditing Standards, and State of Utah Compliance Audit Guide.

Audits must be completed by November 30 for each fiscal year. A “Request for Proposal” (RFP) can be obtained on our website at http://seualg.utah.gov/ or emailed upon request. Please contact Austin Preston, Fiscal Manager, 435-613-0030 or austinpreston@seualg.utah.gov with questions or to request a RFP.

Sealed bids must be received by 5:00 p.m. on April, 30, 2021. Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments reserves the right to reject any and all proposals.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14, April 21 and April 28, 2021.