Pumpkin Decorating at Its Best

By Julie Johansen

Emery County Extension hosted its annual pumpkin decorating contest on Tuesday. The event took place at the pavilion in the park behind the administration building in Castle Dale.

This year, 26 uniquely decorated pumpkins were judged in five different age groups. Every pumpkin that was entered into the competition received a prize.

The first place winner in the under eight division was Jane Henrie while Nathan Jewkes captured first in the 9-12 year old group. There was tie for first place in the 13-18 year old group between Jade Weyant and Morgan Mills. Finally, the adult category was won by Tricia Zwahlen.

Everyone that attended enjoyed the various games as well as the chili and cornbread dinner that was served following the judging and activities.