Putting in the Work

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

The Lady Spartans are eager to return to the pitch after a long offseason. The crew will be directed by new head coach Eric Nielson, who comes in to replace Yory Allred. While Nielson may be a different face at the helm, he is not unfamiliar with coaching as he previously served as the assistant soccer coach and at the head of track and field for the black and gold.

The squad will also have new bodies on the pitch after losing a number of seniors last year. That does not mean, however, that there are not experienced players coming back.

“We have about eight girls who had a significant amount of varsity playing time last season,” Nielson began. “We will look to lean on their experience as we get started with this season. These girls really bring great experience and leadership to the younger girls, and we will look to get off to a fast start.”

While the Spartans will lean on their defense, which will “keep them in tough games,” according to Nielson, they are focusing on both creating chances and finishing at the net. “Last season, we struggled to score goals. We are working hard to improve on our offense, and I look forward to seeing how the girls’ hard work pays off on the field.”

With that being said, the midfielders will be the engine that pulls the train forward. “If our midfielders can control the field and pace of the game, we will give ourselves a chance to win most games,” said Nielson.

Region competition remains tough with the likes of Canyon View, the reigning champs, and Carbon, but the Spartans expect to be vying for the top spot. “This team has the potential to keep any game close. I expect to be in the mix for a region championship by the end of the season.” Nielson continued, “I am looking forward to matching up with [Canyon View and Carbon] to see who will end up on top.”

“I am really excited to get started with this group of girls. They are working hard, and they are excited to show what they can do on the field.” Nielson emphasized, “These girls put in a lot of work on and off the field. They are student athletes, and the fact that they excel in school and on the soccer field is a major accomplishment. I can’t wait to see what they do this season and with their futures.”