Lady Dinos Show Heart

ETV News stock photo

Carbon loaded the bus and traveled to Roosevelt to take on the reigning champions on Tuesday night. The Dinos delivered the first blow with a 25-14 win in the opening set. Union, however, was poised and quickly answered with a 25-12 win in the second.

The third was extremely competitive as the teams traded blows. It was all tied up at 24 before the Cougars scored the final two points to edge out Carbon 26-24. The Dinos continued to fight, but Union delivered the knockout blow in the fourth, 25-19, to win 3-1.

Next up, the Dinos will compete in the Dixie Flyers Tournament this weekend.