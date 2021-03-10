Quick Start Propels Dinos

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon jumped on Grantsville early when the teams met on Wednesday afternoon. Three singles led to two runs when Kade Dimick brought home Rylan Hart and Keaton Rich in the first inning. The Cowboys answered back with a pair of runs in the bottom half, tying it up at two. Again, the Dinos played small ball with three more singles and a sacrifice bunt to push two more run across in the second.

Up 4-2 in the third, the Dinos’ offensive power was unleashed. Carbon strung together five straight hits, including a two-run double by Derick Robison and a two-run home run by Wyatt Falk. The Dinos tallied six runs in the inning to take a commanding 10-2 lead. Grantsville tried to rally in the fifth when it scored five runs, but the Dinos clamped it down in the last two innings. Carbon held on to defeat Grantsville 12-7.

Hart led the way at the plate, going 3-4 with two RBIs. Dimick, Robison and Falk also added two RBIs apiece. The latter started on the mound as well and struck out seven batters through four innings. Jordan Fossat was called onto the bump and promptly shutdown the Cowboys in the last 2 1/3 innings to close out the game.

Carbon (2-1) will wrap up the week at home on Friday against Timpview (0-3).