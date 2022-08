ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Thursday, the Spartans headed to Delta to take on the Rabbits.

Delta controlled the first set and took it 25-17. Emery fiercely competed in the second set. It was a close finish, but the Rabbits prevailed 25-23. Delta continued the momentum into the third and completed the sweep 25-15.

The Spartans (1-2) will now await Duchesne (1-1) on Thursday.