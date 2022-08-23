Comeback Kids *Photo Gallery*

Duchesne visited Price on Thursday evening to take on the Dinos. Carbon came out and immediately set the tone with a 25-14 thumping in the opening set.

The Lady Eagles were not about to go down quietly, however. Duchesne took advantage of several Dino miscues in the second set and went up 8-2. The Dinos continued to struggle as Duchesne lengthened its lead.

After another timeout, attention shifted from getting back in the set to building momentum for the third. At least that is what the onlookers thought, but Carbon had other ideas. The Dinos began a late surge and started inching their way back. Duchesne tried to shut the door, but Carbon kept pushing.

The Dinos would come all the way back to tie the game and eventually win the second set 25-21. The offensive surge completely demoralized the visitors as Carbon essentially clipped the Eagles’ wings. The Dinos finished it off in the third, 25-14, for the sweep.

Madi Orth continued her strong start the season with 11 kills and three aces, both team-highs. Taylor Secor was extremely efficient with her opportunities, tallying seven kills for a 77.8 kill percentage. Meanwhile, Dani Jensen record three aces and Haley Garrish led the group with four blocks.

Carbon (2-0) will now head to Roosevelt to play the reigning champs (6-3) on Tuesday.