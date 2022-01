ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Whitehorse was at the top of its game on Friday when it came to Price to face Pinnacle. The Raiders immediately took control and went on to win 54-39.

The Lady Panthers (4-10, 0-2) will look to improve their standing in a pair of road games this week. They will head to Grand (8-7) on Tuesday and Monument Valley (7-2, 3-0) on Thursday.