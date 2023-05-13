Ram Actors Delight at Price Renaissance Festival

Carbon School District Press Release

Helper Middle School’s Ram actors had the opportunity to perform for the community at the second annual Price Renaissance Festival that was hosted on April 29.

In keeping with the theme of the festival, the students performed a modern twist on Shakespeare’s classic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.” In this case, it was “Romeo and Juliet Meet on Tinder.”

The lighthearted dialogue was delivered admirably by the student cast and they charmed the audience with frequent pop-culture references, including a TikTok dance, following and liking on Instagram, selfies and more.