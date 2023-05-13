Water Study Upcoming for Price City

Price City Councilman Layne Miller acted as mayor pro tempore during the council meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening. During the meeting, a culinary water study was discussed.

Miles Nelson, Price City Public Works Director, began by explaining that over the past two or three years, Price has experienced a lot of development. The growth in those years is much more than in at least 10 years within city boundaries.

Nelson said that they are always assessing where they are in regard to capacity for infrastructure, particularly water. In light of this and a recent annexation, as well as the potential for continued growth, the need arose for the study.

It was proposed that Johansen & Tuttle Engineering conduct the study to assess the water capacity for the city, particularly in the southeast area. Councilman Rick Davis stated that though the city generally has a good idea of what is needed and is going to be required, an annexation changes the plans and he believes that the study is important.

When a timeline was questioned, Nelson stated that he believed that it could be completed within the next three or four months. Eventually, a complete study is the goal, though it will take more resources, such as grant funding. The study was ultimately approved by the council.