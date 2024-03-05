Raymond K. Hansen

Raymond Hansen passed away late at night on February 20, 2024 of natural causes in Scottsdale, Arizona.

He was born in 1940 to Milton Hansen and Mary Jane Justice in Myton, Utah.

He graduated from North Emery High School in 1958, and obtained a Master’s Degree from Pepperdine University, Malibu, CA.

He was also a US Air Force veteran, and a faithful provider for his family.

Survivors: wife: Linda (Hinkins) Hansen, daughter: Nickolyn, and son: Klayson.