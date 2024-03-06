Colorado Native Arrested for Local Delayed Sexual Assault Case

On the evening of March 3, a local law enforcement agent with the Wellington City Police Department was dispatched to a report of delayed sexual assault.

Upon arrival, the agent met with twenty-nine-year-old Dustin James Weixel, who is from Colorado. Weixel reportedly met the officer at the front door of the residence and state that he guessed he would be leaving with the agent that evening.

While speaking with Weixel outside of the home, the officer was informed that he had been lying in bed the night before, March 2, “spooning” his fourteen-year-old foster daughter, who he then reportedly began touching under her clothing.

With this admittance, Weixel was then read his Miranda Rights before proceeding with the remainder of the story. Weixel allegedly reported that he had begun the evening cuddling with his pregnant fiance when the foster daughter entered the room. The fiance was said to have left for a bath and the “spooning” between Weixel and the minor began.

Weixel stated that after the inappropriate touching beneath the minor’s shorts commenced, he briefly stopped and questioned whether she was alright, to which the answer was allegedly affirmative.

The report stated that Weixel had also admitted to being sexually attracted to the young victim for some time and had attempted to “create boundaries” in the hope that he would not give into temptations.

Weixel also alleged that he did not digitally penetrate his foster daughter, and the unlawful activity halted once his six-year-old stepson entered the room.

A written statement was completed by Weixel, detailing the assault. Following, he was placed under arrest and booked into the Carbon County Jail for a second-degree felony, which was unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Weixel reported that he has an extensive criminal history in Colorado for distribution of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance, though he made the claim that he had never been in trouble for any sexual crimes. However, he allegedly admitted to absconding from Colorado supervision and moved to Utah without informing his probation officer.