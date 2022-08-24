Ready to Roll

ETV News stock photo by Traci Bishop

The Dinos were well prepared when North Sanpete pulled up on Tuesday afternoon.

Carbon quickly jumped out in front to the tune of three goals in the first half. They were scored by Beverly Lancaster, Allie Smith and Jezmin Pressett. In addition, Chalice Rahaula, Amiah Timothy and Kacie Brady each added an assist.

The back line and goalie, Emma Flemmet, were excellent as they only allowed one ball in the net. Carbon cruised to a 3-1 victory in this one, and have now won five of their last six games.

Up next, Carbon (5-2) will head to Juab (3-4) on Thursday.