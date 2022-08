The Lady Spartans returned home for a match against Delta on Tuesday. It was a tight first half that saw the Rabbits score a late goal to lead 1-0 at the break.

Emery was looking for the equalizer in the second half, but it was Delta that found the back of the net again. Once honed in, the Rabbits began peppering the goal and would score a total of five in the final period for the 6-0 win.

Emery (1-5) will now head to play Union (3-3) on Thursday.