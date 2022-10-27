Rebel Radiance Opens on Helper Main Street

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce welcomed Rebel Radiance to the business community on Tuesday afternoon. The opening of the new business was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Helper’s historic Main Street.

Rebel Radiance is owned by Mackenzie Thornton, a licensed nail technician. Thornton is currently offering a full range of nail services for clients. In the future, she plans to offer master esthetic services. This would include lash/brow lift and tint, eyelash extensions, waxing, micro-needling, chemical peels, laser hair removal and more.

“I have always been passionate about skin and beauty, so to be able to master this science and bring it to life is a dream come true,” Thornton shared.

Thornton continued by expressing her excitement to join the Helper business community. “I have always considered Helper my home, so bringing something of value to give back/add to this community is incomparable,” she said. “I am so excited to be a part of the growth we have seen in Helper over the years.”

Rebel Radiance is located at 157 South Main Street (next to Happiness Within) in Helper. Thornton is currently accepting new clients for nail services.