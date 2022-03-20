Rebuilding a Program

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Lady Dino golf was down in numbers last year with just one member, Savanna Rasmussen. While Rasmussen will be back for another season, Carbon will also be able to fill a team consisting of the junior and four incoming freshmen.

However, five team members and only four possible scorers gives the Dinos some margin for error, as well. “If one of the girls doesn’t have a good day, they don’t feel pressure to be the best scorer,” said head coach Sydnee Guymon.

The Dinos will not just have the numbers this year, they also expect to compete. “We have some really solid girls,” Guymon explained. “They’ve all been playing for quite a while [and are] definitely not new to this. They are all way excited to come play.”

Carbon is hoping it can ride its young team into a top three finish in Region 12, although Richfield and Canyon View could cause problems. With this, the focus of the season is to improve both individually and as a team.

“They all have the swing, I was taught.” Guymon continued, “So, it’s easy to pick out what is wrong with their swing and fix it, because I’ve experienced the exact same things.”

One of the squad’s goals is to two-put every hole and go up and down, meaning they can chip the ball close enough to the hole to put it in the next stroke.

“I’m really excited,” Guymon concluded. “This is a great group of girls. They encourage each other, cheer each other on and support each other.”