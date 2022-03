The Emery County Historical Society will host a meeting on Thursday, March 24, presenting Wade Allinson, who will be speaking on Jesse Tyler.

Allinson is a local historian, author and explorer, and he will take the society members through a history of Eastern Utah Sheriff Jesse Tyler, who chased outlaws before meeting his demise.

The monthly meeting will take place in the Swell Room of the Old Courthouse in Castle Dale at 6:30 p.m. Historical society dues are still only $5 per year.