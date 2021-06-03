Red Flag Conditions Test Bennion Creek Fire

Date Started: June 4, 2021 Location: Bennison Ridge, Manti- La Sal NF, UT

Cause: Natural Total acres: 7200 Containment: 10% Total Personnel: 227

FIRE SUMMARY

On Sunday, the first of several forecasted days of Red Flag conditions tested fire control lines on the Bennion Creek fire, which is burning northwest of Scofield Reservoir. The fire is located in rugged country between Skyline and Starvation roads, on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. One evacuation order and several closures remain in effect for areas affected by the fire. Firefighters are working aggressively to contain the fire, protect structures, and mop up perimeter lines.

Today, a large pocket of unconsumed fuels burned on the southeast side of the fire. Firefighters protected Sugar House Camp structures in the area, and prevented fire from crossing east of Starvation road or south of Forest Road 0008. Crews also enhanced protection measures for structures in the Bennion Creek camp. Planning and preparation for potential future protection of structures around Scofield Reservoir continued. For public safety, Aspen Cove has been evacuated. The evacuation order will be reevaluated daily depended of the fire’s activity.

No growth occurred in the portion of the fire east of Starvation Road. Crews mopped up residual heat from Saturday’s successful burnout along the west side of Starvation Road. On the south side of the fire, crews continued to construct fireline along the 0008 road at the heads of Kelly Canyon and Bennion Creek drainages. Scouting of additional control features west of Starvation Creek is ongoing. On the north side, crews worked to secure and improve handline and dozer line, and scout for opportunities for additional control lines. Crews will remain on the fireline overnight to perform structure protection and fire suppression work.

Two CL415 Canadair super scooper aircraft helped firefighters control the most active parts of the fire today. Two heavy, two medium, and one light helicopter also supported suppression efforts today. A temporary flight restriction remains in place over the fire.

Smoke is visible in the surrounding communities and from Highway 6. Starvation road, Bennion Ridge road, Forest Road 0008(Bear Ridge Road), and Fish Creek Trail are closed for public & firefighter safety. With parts of Utah experiencing extreme dry conditions not seen since the 1930’s dust bowl era, please be cautious with ignition sources while outdoors, and remain clear of the fire area.

Current Staffing:

Handcrews: 8

Engines: 8

Helicopters: 5

Dozer: 1

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Forest Road 0008 (Bear Ridge Road), Starvation Road, and Fish Creek Trail.

Evacuations: The Aspen Cove subdivision has been evacuated; its status will be re-evaluated tomorrow evening.