Red Hot Dino Soccer Improve to 9-1 *Photo Gallery*

Photos Courtesy of Sheremy McEvoy

The Carbon Dinos got their fifth straight victory against region opponents. This one being on the road, Wednesday, against the Delta Rabbits. After a scoreless first half on both sides, the Dinos would score a couple goals and keep their defense tight, claiming the match, 2-0.

Tyler Morris was one of the members to score a goal, bringing him to eight total goals on the season. Luke Brady also had a goal, bringing him up to five goals for the Dinos this year.

Cannon Mortensen would receive another shutout, holding the opposing team to zero. Marking his 3.5 shutout of the year for the goalkeeper. Connor Cunningham had an assist in the match, being his second of the season.

Carbon stays at two in the region rankings, behind the 9-0 Manti Templars. The Richfield Wildcats will travel to Price on Friday for a regional matchup. The Wildcats are yet to win a game in the spring season thus far.