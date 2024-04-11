Lady Spartans Break Streak with Big Win

The Emery softball team has had heartbreak after heartbreak in the last couple weeks, with three straight losses, all by only one point. The Spartans hosted the North Sevier Wolves on Wednesday for a non-region game.

Emery was quick out of the gate, scoring four runs in the first inning. As the game progressed, the Lady Spartans had a 9-1 lead after four innings. The Wolves would score a couple in the fifth, but Emery answered back with three more. After a one run inning for the Wolves in the seventh, Emery secured the victory, 12-4.

Brooklyn Ekker had a solid game, with a triple, a double, three RBIs, a stolen base and two runs scored for her team. Madi Bunnell also had a triple, as well as an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. Kali Jensen was the third member of the squad to record a triple in the game, along with four runs scored.

The pitching for the team looked great as Ekker recorded five strikeouts in two innings. Kallee Lake had seven strikeouts in her three innings and Rhegan Rhoten ended with three strikeouts in her two innings pitched.

The Lady Spartans will host the Richfield Wildcats (1-5) on Friday, which will be broadcast live at etvnews.com/livesports.