Regina M. Hope, age 95, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Regina was a very faithful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a longtime member of Corpus Christi Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Donald E., her son Patrick J.

Regina is survived by her children, Rev. Donald Hope, James (Mary) Hope, Sandy (George) Eberts, Donna (Bill) Potteiger and Michael Hope; grandchildren, Greg (Sara), Allison, Becky, Holly (Scott) and Karl (Rachel); and great-grandchildren Michael, Luke and Wade

Friends received Thursday, February 2, 2023, 2-4 and 6-8pm, at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 1068 South High Street. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial, 10 am, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Corpus Christi Church, 1111 East Stewart Ave. Committal service to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Father Donald Hope, celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your place of worship or your favorite charity.

