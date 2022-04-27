Region 12 Gathers at Carbon Country Club *Photo Gallery*

On Thursday, another Region 12 match ensued, this time at the Carbon Country Club. Once more, Richfield was dominant with a 355 score. Carbon came in second with a 409 while Canyon View (442) took third and Emery (444) came in fourth.

The Lady Dinos were led by Carley West, who hit a sub-100 round and finished with 97 strokes. Savana Rasmussen came in with 101 strokes with Paige Scovill at 102 and Grace Simms at 109. Kimber Gilbert scored the team low for Emery at 101. She was followed by Cheyenne Bingham (110), Maggie Lindsey (116) and Aspen Jensen (117).

The golf season is winding down with regionals on Tuesday at Oquirrh Hills. It will be good preparation for state as it will be hosted at the same course.