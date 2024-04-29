Region 12 Golf is Ready for the State Tournament

The Carbon and Emery girl’s golf team have been gearing up for the state tournament being held on April 29 at Meadow Brook in Salt Lake City.

First the teams competed in Manti at the Palisade State Park GC on April 22. Carbon’s team would place in the third spot of the eight teams, with a team score of 445.

Carley West shot well with a score of 92 (+20). Followed by Kaylynn Black (+33), Grace Simms (+35) and Leah Sweeney (+69). For the Lady Spartans, Cheyenn Bingham went (+28), Brandee Larcival (+41), Claire Lindsey (+48) and Reagan Jackson (+52) would get Emery the fourth-place finish in Manti.

Next, the teams traveled to North Sanpete on April 25, to the Skyline Mountain Resort GC. The Emery team would place fourth once again with a team score of 430, as the Lady Dinos finished in the fifth spot for the day.

Bingham had a solid day shooting 91 (+21), followed by her teammates Larcival (+33), Jackson (+44), and Ava Leonard (+45).

For the Carbon team, West finished with a score of (+19) leading the Lady Dinos. West was followed by Simms (+28), Black (+38) and Sweeney (+61).

West sits at number 10 in the 3A individual rankings with an average adjusted score of 87.08. Bingham is at number 24 with an adjusted score of 93.47. Rounding out the top 30, Simms is at number 28 with an adjusted score of 98.01.