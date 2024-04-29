Carbon Tennis Falls to Richfield

On Tuesday, the Carbon Tennis team hosted the Richfield Wildcats for a home court tennis match.

The Dinos would struggle to find a match win in the day. Nicholas Bryner battled hard in his match against Jaxon Demille, who would receive the MaxPreps player of the match. Demille would get the win in the first set 6-4, but Bryner wasn’t going to give up as he won the next set 6-4.

In the third set, both athletes would put their opponent to the test in another tough set. The junior, Bryner, would fall to the Senior, Demille, in the third set, 3-6.

The Dinos will have one more week of regular season tennis as they face the Canyon View Falcons on Tuesday and the Manti Templars on Thursday. The state tournament in Mount Pleasant is right around the corner, beginning on May 7.