Region 12 Swings at Sunset View

Region 12 golf met for a match at Sunset View on Tuesday. Once again, Richfield dominated the green and ended the match with the winning score of 314. Juab followed on their heels with 316, while Carbon trailed with 324.

Dayton King was the top swinger of the day for Carbon with 74 strokes. Rydge Butler earned 80, Kyler Clark scored 81, and Jack Hedin and Sam Madrid both earned 89.

Emery ended the day in fifth place with a team score of 350. Dempsey Toomer was the top scorer for the day at 85. Fellow Spartans Turner Stoker and Alex Hansen followed closely with 88, while Champ Justice earned 89.

Region 12 teams will continue the season as they travel to Canyon Hills on Thursday, Sept. 7.