Price Native Lyndsey Madrigal Signs with BYU

Photo Courtesy of Brigham Young University

Price native Lyndsey Madrigal was one of seven members recruited to Brigham Young University’s (BYU) 2023 class. Madrigal, a Carbon High graduate, will join the Cougars for the 2024 season.

The catcher will transfer to BYU after two seasons at Salt Lake Community College (SLCC). In 74 games with the Bruins, Madrigal batted .493 with a 1.104 slugging percentage and .575 on-base percentage. She totaled 157 RBIs and 156 hits while setting SLCC’s single-season home run record last year with 37.

This past season, Madrigal helped the Bruins to a Scenic West Athletic Championship and second place in the Region 18 tournament. She was named the Region 18 Player of the Year and received an All-Region First team nod.

Continuing with her stellar college campaign, Madrigal was named to the NJCAA Division 1 Softball First Team earlier this summer. This was her second All-American designation in as many years during her college career at Salt Lake Community College.