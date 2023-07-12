Register Today for Price Youth Soccer

Press Release

Hey, soccer fans! Fall soccer season planning is underway for Price Youth Soccer. We are putting teams together, looking for coaches and ordering jerseys. We are planning on a coaches meeting for Aug. 1 and the first game tentatively on Aug. 19.

Thank you for all those that have registered! We do have a few spots left in some age groups, so if you have not yet registered your player, please do so as soon as possible. Spots are limited. If it does not show your players’ age group as an option, that age group is either full or close to full, so reach out to us with your player’s name and date of birth to see if we can still get them on a team.

Please help us spread the word to help us make sure we reach all those who would love to play this fall. Register today at www.priceyouthsoccer.com.