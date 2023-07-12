Student Journalists Recognized at Utah Press Association Better Newspaper Competition

USU Eastern Press Release

The Utah Statesman and The Eagle won 35 awards at the Utah Press Association’s Better Newspaper Competition for work printed in the respective student newspapers in 2022.

The Statesman represents Utah State University in Logan and The Eagle represents Utah State University Eastern in Price. John Zsiray advises the Statesman while Cody Phelps, Jose Briseno and Janelle Bates advise The Eagle.

The Eagle staff racked up 18 awards, including six first-place, four second-place and eight third-place awards.

First-place awards included:

Best information graphic about September 11, 2001

Best circulation promotion, “Before They Fly Away”

Best staff produced ad, “Podcasts”

Best lifestyle page, “Utah Women Making History,” Xris Phelps

Best community event, “Black History Month”

Screw Up of the Year, “Placing same story in same edition twice”

Second-place awards included:

Best sports column, Seth Justice’s “Tribute to Madden”

Best feature photograph, Dallin Grant’s “Recreation in Desolation”

Best front page, Xris Phelps’ “USU Eastern Elections”

Best news coverage, “Medical Marijuana Pharmacy Comes to Price This Year”

Third-place awards:

Best news series, “New Restaurant Goes Up in One of Price’s Worst Fires”

Best editorial, “Never Think You’re Too Old to Return to College”

Best sports photograph, Dallin Grant’s “Soccer Team Ranked 13 th in the Nation”

Best sports page layout, Ashton Polster’s “USU Eagles Start Season with a Bang”

Best news photograph, “USU Welder at World Competition”

Best feature story, Riley Phelps’ “Netflix series ‘Dahmer’ Controversy”

Best photo page, Sadie Abraham’s “Prehistoric Museum”

Best Special Section, “A Tribute to Laura Bradshaw”

The Utah Statesman staff won 17 awards, including five first-place, six second-place and six third-place awards.

First-place awards included:

Best general news story, Jacee Caldwell and Michale Popa II “Suspension of Deaf Education Program Leaves Deaf Community Upset”

Best sports story, Jacob Ellis, “How Title IX Affects USU Sports”

Best front page

Best advertising idea

Community Service Award, “Election Info Inside”

Second-place awards included:

Best feature story, Carlysle Price’s “No Balls Doesn’t Mean No Guts”

Best business story, Caitlin Keith’s “Shake That Cake”

Best photo page, Bailey Rigby’s “Campus Closeups”

Best community event, “Election Information”

Best special section, “Highlander”

Best staff produced ad, Laura Madden’s “Partner with Us”

Third-place awards included:

Best education story, Audrey Flood’s “USU Works Toward Improving Canvas Accessibility for All Students”

Best government/politics story, Darcy Ritchie, “USUSA Officers Call on USU to Better Support Women”

Best news coverage

Best website

Best lifestyle page, Darcie Ritchie and Bailey Rigby, “Overall Wednesday”

Best Special Section, “Fall Sports Magazine”

The awards were presented by Brian Allfrey, president of the Utah Press Association. The Utah Statesman and The Eagle compete against Utah public and private colleges as well as universities in Utah.