Reliving Our Scenic Highways with Poster Art by John Clark

Gallery East Press Release

“I love discovery. When I travel, I discover places, people and stories that surprise me,” graphic artist John Clark of Ephraim, Utah said. “As I create images that highlight these discoveries, I let my experiences inform me, teach me and guide my hand.”

What he produces are colorful impressions of the nation’s most scenic landmarks. Clark’s colorful posters, created in the style of the depression-era WPA National Parks artwork, will be on display in Gallery East from Sept. 6-29.

Clark treats his discipline as an artform that calls for adequate preparation. “Even though the end product for this artform is commercial, I invest myself in the process of creation by visiting as many places as possible,” he said. “The atmosphere, colors and aromas bring nature to life and become part of the artistic experience. The end result is an image that I hope captures what one not only sees there, but feels.”

Dutiful research on the subject is the key. “History is often studied to add subtle clues to time and place. Travel is the inspiration, but it also grants access to all who have and will follow the scenic highways to America’s wonderlands.”

John Henry Clark graduated from Utah State University with a BFA in graphic design. He is an artist and author with an interest in tourism and automobile history. He and his wife Melissa are the authors of “Opening Zion,” a book on Zion National Park’s first official tourists. He has also written a series on automobile history in Utah called Motor Tales.

Clark is an award-winning printmaking artist whose work has been displayed in numerous juried art shows. Exhibitions include the 89th Annual Utah Spring Salon in 2013 where he received an award of merit, and the “Pictured: Close to Home, Our Own Spectacular National Parks” show at the St. George Art Museum in 2016. His passion for tourism history led to the creation of a series of vintage-style, screen printed posters that highlight the golden age of motor travel in America’s national parks. John also designed Utah’s newest ski-themed license plate.

The exhibit, “Relive the Scenic Highways Road Trip,” will be on display through Sept. 29 at Gallery East in the Central Instruction Building on the USUE campus. An artist’s reception will be held on Friday, Sept. 9 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The gallery is free and open to the public during the academic year. Gallery East’s Fall 2022 hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed weekends and holidays.

If you have any questions, contact Noel Carmack at (435) 613-5241 or by email at noel.carmack@usu.edu.