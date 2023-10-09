Remembrance Wall Added to Angel of Hope Statue

Another wall of names was added to the Angel of Hope statue on Sept. 27 in remembrance of lost loved ones. That day also marked the 27th birthday of Jace Marietti, who was diagnosed with Cockayne syndrome and passed away in 2017.

Jace’s mother, Valorie Marietti, was the spearhead behind bringing the statue to the community. Marietti expressed appreciation for the support of the community with the unveiling of the wall, the impressive attendance and the butterfly release that also took place. She stated that there was a great turn out.

There will be another wall added to the statue in the future. Those that are interested can add a name for $100 and the deposit can be made at the Eastern Utah Community Credit Union in the Angel of Hope Account. By adding a note to the deposit with the name that should be added, it ensures the placement.