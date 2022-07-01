Renegades Take State for Second Straight Year *Photo Gallery*

The Carbon Renegades 13U traveled to the state tournament this past weekend looking for back-to-back state titles. After beating the Vernal All-Stars on Friday, the Renegades battled the Eastern Utah Strykers, another team from Carbon County, on Saturday. In an epic battle between rivals, Eastern Utah overcame a five-run deficit in the final inning to force extras. The Strykers broke through a few innings later to take the contest 11-10.

The loss forced the Renegades to battle back from the consolation bracket. The Renegades did just that by defeating Vernal once more to set up a rematch with Eastern Utah. The Renegades were posed in the rematch and took it 11-5. In the winner-take-all game, the Renegades scored 10 unanswered runs to comeback and defeat the Strykers 10-1 to take state. It was a marathon of a day that included nearly 13 hours of straight baseball.

The Renegades are comprised of Kale Curtis, Logan Curtis, Curtis Jones, Xander Pappas, MJ Rushton, Joey Howell, Brodee Collins, Jesse Simmons, Bryson Shumway and Brody Ware. Coaches include Kalib Curtis, Konan Curtis, Tony Collins, Merlin Rushton and Mike Howell.

The Renegades will next compete at the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament in Price with a trip to nationals on the line. Full streaming options will be available for this tournament. Be sure to check back with ETV News for more information on streaming options as the tournament approaches.