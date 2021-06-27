Rep. Albrecht Addresses Redistricting

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Questions have been asked about the redistricting process and how it might affect my District – House #70.

The US Census is taken every decade. It then becomes the job of the states to redistrict the congressional seats (4), the State House of Representatives (71), the State Senators (29) and the State School Board seats (15).

Utah’s official population from the 2020 Census is 3,275,252. This includes both residential and overseas military (3,636).

With the new census, Congressional seats will now represent a population of 817,904. The State Senate seats will represent 112,814. The Utah House of Representatives will represent 43,622, and the State School Board seats will represent 218,108. Utah would have needed an additional population of 136,978 to receive an additional Congressional seat.

I have been appointed to serve on the Legislatures Redistricting Committee. The other Committee Members are:

There will be approximately 20 meetings held around the state, beginning in September and running through mid-November. There is a meeting scheduled in Price on Sept. 10. Please watch for details as to where and what time as they are finalized. These meetings are to receive input from the general public on the proposed boundary changes for the districts.

There is also an Independent Commission that has been appointed to draw boundary maps and make recommendations to the Utah Legislature. Once a map has been determined, there will be a Special Session of the Legislature, probably mid-November, to determine the final map for the new district boundaries.

Right now, my district, District 70, for example includes about 37,000 people over four counties (Sevier, Emery, Sanpete and Grand). This number will increase to about 44,000, so the District will have to be redrawn to include more population.

The bottom line is that rural districts will more than likely grow in size as the majority of population growth has been on the Wasatch Front. Personally, I’m hoping to see new district boundaries for District 70 that might include the population of Wayne and/or Piute counties.

I also, do not want to see any rural districts eliminated. In rural Utah, we already are at a disadvantage on numbers of legislators. The Utah Constitution allows there to be a legal variance in the numbers of -5% to +5%, so this will definitely help the committee as we move along.

Elections held in 2021 for these positions will be conducted under the new districts format as formally decided upon in November. Then, beginning January 2022, the newly-elected individuals will represent the newly drawn and legislatively-approved districts.

Please call me, text or email me with questions or concerns.

Representative Carl Albrecht – (435) 979-6578

cralbrecht52@gmail.com

carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov

Thank you for allowing me to represent you.