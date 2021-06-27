Helper’s First Friday Continues Into Summer *Photo Gallery*

July’s First Friday event brought all of the fun of the 80s to life once again, primarily featuring an 80s hair band karaoke and dress-up contest.

Many visited Helper’s Main Street in their hair band best in the hopes of being named the top for the contest. The prize for the winning duo consisted of a First Friday backpack, sticker set, pin, hat and can coozie as well as Helper Saturday Vibes Vibin’ socks and tees.

The contest fun did not end there, however. There was also a hot dog eating and kids’ water balloon contest hosted, while Three Little Llamas featured a kids’ 80s dress up contest and kids’ karaoke. Those that had been fine-tuning their air instruments could visit Canvas Alchemy to show off their best solo as well.

The first place karaoke prize featured a ceramic bowl from Kathleen Royster Ceramics, t-shirts from Beg, Borrow and Steele, and a $20 gift certificate for Marsha’s Sammich Shop.

The first place basket for the hot dog eating contest featured $50 to Harbor Freight, courtesy of West Coast Show Support, a $25 gift certificate to Balance Rock, courtesy of Anne Jespersen Fine Art, and a barbecue set from Driggs Mortgage Team.

The full list of prize donors included Bug and Bird Mercantile, Helper Saturday Vibes, Anne Jespersen Fine Art, Gateway Lanes, Calvin Oakey, Kathleen Royster Ceramics, Beg, Borrow and Steele, Marsha’s Sammich Shop and West Coast Show Support.

As always, those that perused Main Street for First Friday were treated to an array of fun, including bounce houses, live music, vendors, gallery strolls and more. Keep an eye out for the next Helper First Friday event, which is expected to take place on Aug. 6.