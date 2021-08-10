Rep. Albrecht Gives Legislative Update

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

Legislative Redistricting Committee Public Hearing Schedule

This fall, the Legislative Redistricting Committee will travel across Utah and hold public hearings to gather input, listen to constituents and receive feedback. While in-person attendance is encouraged, public hearings will have a virtual option. Go to https://redistricting.utah.gov/public-hearing-schedule-updated/ to view the full schedule and participate in this once-in-a-decade opportunity.

Outdoor Adventure Commission

Utah’s new Outdoor Adventure Commission will work to preserve and expand recreation opportunities for all Utahns to enjoy. Utah’s natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities attract tourism and business to our state. Though this is important, the commission’s primary initiative is to ensure our own Utah citizens have access to recreation opportunities now and in the future.

Back to School

As summer comes to an end this month, we wish you the best in the upcoming school year! Whether you’re a student preparing to return, a parent sending your child off to school or a teacher readying your classroom, happy back to school!

20th Anniversary of 9/11

The Major Brent Taylor Foundation presents an interactive commemorative museum experience highlighting the events of September 11, 2001. The event will run from Sept. 9-11 and will be held at the Weber County Fairgrounds. The goal of the event is to serve as an educational gathering location that respectfully honors the events of 9/11 and subsequent sacrifices for and contributions to fighting terrorism. Go to https://www.majorbrenttaylor.com/weber-remembers-9-11 to learn more.

The Utah Way from our Pioneer Roots and Beyond

Utah is where we strike the right balance between individual responsibility and sense of community. Just as pioneers of yesteryear, people are flocking to our state today. Utah is the fastest-growing state in the nation, a trend accelerated by advancements in technology and a pandemic that showed how much of the workforce can be productive from any place with fast Wi-Fi. Many people who lived in other parts of the country now realize that if they can live anywhere, the Beehive State is an excellent choice. Read more from Speaker Brad Wilson at https://www.sltrib.com/opinion/commentary/2021/07/20/brad-wilson-utah-way-our/

ARPA Local Match Program

During the 2021 First Special Session, the Legislature appropriated $50 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to create a statewide grant program for local governments to complete local and regional ARPA eligible projects. More information the application timeline can be found at https://gopb.utah.gov/localmatch/.

Opioid Crisis Agreement

Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean D. Reyes announced a historic $26 billion agreement that will help bring desperately needed relief to people across the country who are struggling with opioid addiction. The agreement requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again. Go to https://governor.utah.gov/2021/07/22/opioid-settlement/ to read more.

Podcast

The Utah House of Representatives podcast is a great way to stay up-to-date on current events happening in Utah politics. The most recent episodes cover Utah’s drought and an inside look at the Office of the Legislative Auditor General. You can listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Upcoming Events

Paiute Trail Jamboree (Marysvale) August 11-14

Cache County Fair & Rodeo August 11-14

Western Legends Heritage and Music Festival (Kanab) August 14-15

Rich County Fair August 16-21

Davis County Fair August 18-21

Utah State Fair Sept 9-19

Brigham City Peach Days Sept 10-11

Dreamscapes Immersive Art Exhibit (Salt Lake) Now until December Thursday-Sunday

Cedar Saturday Market (Cedar City) Every Saturday

Tuacahn Saturday Market Every Saturday

Tuacahn Amphitheater (St. George) Outdoor theatre shows now until Oct. 21

Downtown Farmers Market (Salt Lake City) Saturday’s June- October

Provo Farmers Market Saturday’s now-October

Park City Farmers Market Wednesday’s now-October

Utah Shakespeare Festival (Cedar City) now-October

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. Be safe and have an enjoyable summer. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.