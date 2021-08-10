Strengthening Stepfamilies

By Julie Johansen

Did you know that an estimated half of Americans today are or will be in a step relationship in their lifetime? As more and more families find themselves in a stepfamily, there is a greater need for education and resources.

Stepfamily relationships are more complex than a traditional first marriage family. Luckily, there are resources available to help families navigate their unique circumstances. Healthy Relationships Utah is proud to offer exclusive online or in-person classes for anyone in a stepfamily relationship.

This instruction is called Smart Steps for Stepfamilies and is sponsored by Utah State University Extension. Smart Steps is a research-based program created by the National Stepfamily Resource Center. Funding for the program comes from ACF grants with additional support from Utah State University Extension. This instruction is offered with several instructors and can be tailored at different times for individual needs.

Sydney Gurney, an Emery County native, living now in Nephi, is excited to reach out to those in our area with an online course. These courses and more information can be found online at healthrelationshipsutah.org or you can schedule a private class.

The course will address defining a family, shared meanings, child development and discipline, strengthening marriage relationships, communication between households, self-care, stress and much more. This will help to strengthen families for generations to come.

The stronger the families, the stronger the community! Sign up for a class today by contacting Guymon at (435) 503-1372 or emailing sydney.guymon@usu.edu.