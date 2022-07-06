Rep. Albrecht Gives Legislative Update

By Representative Carl R. Albrecht, District 70

Independence Day

I hope that everyone had a happy Independence Day celebration and enjoyed celebrating the birthday of our country and all the wonderful freedoms and liberties we enjoy here. I am thankful to all those who came before to create and support this country we call home.

June Interim Meetings

In June, we had another successful round of Interim Meetings. I’m grateful for my colleagues’ commitment to working through important issues facing our state.

If you want to stay up to date on the topics we’re discussing, you can read the highlights at https://le.utah.gov/interim/2022/pdf/00002888.pdf. Also, remember that there will be no interim meetings in July, but we will meet again on Aug. 16 and 17.

New State Prison

The need for a new state prison has been pressing for a decade. Last month, the Utah Department of Corrections unveiled the new State Correctional Facilities, which will both protect public safety and improve social outcomes. This new facility is better for inmates, better for our corrections officers and better for the state.

Read more about the new prison and how the state is planning to use the land at the old prison site at https://www.deseret.com/opinion/2022/6/22/23176828/utah-state-prison-point-of-the-mountain-economic-development-plan-airport. The old prison site is very valuable real estate and will bring the state enough to offset the new prison costs.

Thank You for Participating in our Food Drive!

This past month, the Utah House Majority Caucus partnered with the Utah Food Bank to help fight hunger across our state. In addition to food donations, we were able to raise enough money to provide 3,825 meals to Utahns in need. If you didn’t get a chance to donate but would still like to, visit utahfoodbank.org.

Capitol Hill Renovations

On June 15, we broke ground for the new North Capitol Building while beginning the demolition of the state office building. I’m excited for this project to begin as the new building will serve as a state history museum and will also help us welcome visitors to Capitol Hill with a considerable increase in available parking.

For more details on this ongoing project, listen to Dana Jones, Executive Director of the Capitol Preservation Board. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Remember to Use Fire Sense

I hope you spend this summer making memories with your friends and family. As you enjoy fireworks and the outdoors, please remember to use “fire sense” to prevent human-caused wildfires as we are in extreme fire conditions with the ongoing drought. Visit utahfiresense.org for helpful tips.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. It’s an honor to serve. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.