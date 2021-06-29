Rep. Albrecht Gives Legislative Update

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

June Interim Meetings

Lawmakers met together in June to listen to and discuss pressing issues impacting our state. Among the list of study items were the creation of Utah Lake Authority, electric and alternative fuel vehicles, Utah rural jobs, water supply and drought conditions, electricity reliability, mental health treatment for law enforcement, and much more. Find additional topics and details go tohttps://le.utah.gov/interim/2021/pdf/00002660.pdf

New Civic Engagement Program for Utah Students

The Utah House of Representatives Majority Caucus launched a new Civic Engagement Program for Utah students. Starting this month, fifth-grade students from House Districts throughout the state will be invited to the State Capitol to gain firsthand experience about the legislative process, meet with their local representatives and participate in a mock session on the House Floor. More information can be found at https://www.fox13now.com/news/local-news/civic-engagement-program-aims-to-inspire-utah-students-to-get-involved-with-politics.

Fire Safety

This year’s fire season is expected to be worse than normal considering the extremely dry mountain conditions and the statewide drought. We encourage Utahns everywhere to act responsibly. Many cities and counties have released updated information on firework restrictions. Go to https://firemarshal.utah.gov/department-services/fireworks-restricted-areas/ to view the fireworks restricted areas.

Drought

Optimizing Utah’s water supply continues to be a critical issue, one that the Utah House of Representatives has been working on for many years. We call upon all Utahns to be water wise in their conservation efforts. To learn about the little changes you can make that will make a big difference, check out slowtheflow.org or go https://www.deseret.com/opinion/2021/6/18/22537057/utah-hot-weather-drought-water-conservation-restrictions to read more.

Redistricting

The official nonpartisan Legislative redistricting website (redistricting.utah.gov) is now live. The website will contain the most up-to-date redistricting information and will provide details on how Utahns can participate in the process. The Legislative Redistricting Committee is excited to hear from Utahns across the state and encourages all to visit the website. You can stay up-to-date by following the Legislative Redistricting Committee on social media (Twitter and Facebook).

Utah’s Economic Report

Employment in the state increased 2.6% across the past 24 months, with the state’s economy both returning and adding a cumulative 39,800 jobs since May 2019. Thanks to hard-working Utahns, smart fiscal policies and years of forward-thinking, Utah continues to perform better than the rest of the nation in terms of unemployment rates and economic growth.

Podcast

We’ve got some great new podcasts for you to check out! The past month’s episodes are about Remembering our Fallen Soldiers, Adult Learning Grants, High School During COVID-19 and the 2021 Drought. Head over to our Spotify or Apple Podcasts and give them a listen.

Upcoming Summer Events

https://utestampederodeo.com/ Ute Stampede, Nephi, Utah July 15-17

Days of ‘47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo (Salt Lake City) July 20-24

Wasatch County Fair August 2-7

Bear Lake Raspberry Days August 5-8

Utah County Fair August 5-7

Sevier County Fair August 9-14

Paiute Trail Jamboree (Marysvale) August 11-14

Western Legends Heritage and Music Festival (Kanab) August 14-15

Rich County Fair August 16-21

Davis County Fair August 18-21

Utah State Fair Sept 9-19

Dreamscapes- Immersive Art Exhibit (Salt Lake) Now until December Thursday-Sunday

Cedar Saturday Market (Cedar City) Every Saturday

Tuacahn Saturday Market Every Saturday

Tuacahn Amphitheater (St. George) Outdoor theatre shows now until October 21

Downtown Farmers Market (Salt Lake City) Saturday’s June- October

Provo Farmers Market Saturday’s now-October

Park City Farmers Market Wednesday’s now-October

Utah Shakespeare Festival (Cedar City) now-October

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. Be safe and have an enjoyable summer. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-6578 or by email at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.