Rep. Albrecht Gives Legislative Wrap Up

By Representative Carl Albrecht, District 70

2021 Legislative Session Wrap Up

The 2021 General Legislative Session concluded on Friday, March 5. This year, 307 House bills were sent to the Governor for signing. As Speaker Wilson said, this Session was unprecedented, and not just because of COVID-19 protocols and adjustments. At a time when many states are looking to cut budgets, we increased funding for transportation by $1.1 billion, increased funding for education by $500 million and provided a $100 million tax cut.

See a quick snapshot of big accomplishments from the session with the infographics above and below.

Additionally, our caucus successfully addressed every policy priority laid out prior to the Session. We worked to broaden economic success, build a connected future, extend opportunity to all and balance emergency powers. Read more about these policy priorities and the bills that helped us solve these issues here: https://house.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/2021-Session-Overview.pdf.

A lot happened over the 45-day session, but how does it really impact you and your family? Watch this short video to find out! The video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rU0py8L7D0s

Infrastructure Funding

HB 433, sponsored by Rep. Schultz, is the largest infrastructure funding package in Utah history and invests in projects all throughout the state. Read more about specific projects this bill will fund at https://www.ksl.com/article/50123299/s-line-rapid-transit-and-more-a-deeper-look-into-utahs-historic-transit-infrastructure-funding

COVID-19 Update

Vaccines are now available for:

Healthcare workers

Long-term care facility staff and residents

First responders

K-12 teachers and school staff

Ages 50 and older

Ages 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions

All Utahns will have the opportunity to receive the vaccine beginning April 1!

Go to https://coronavirus.utah.gov/vaccine to read more about the COVID-19 vaccine, including FAQs, how many vaccines have been administered in Utah and how to sign up for a vaccine.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to represent you in the Utah House of Representatives. Please contact me with any questions or concerns by calling or texting me at (435) 979-5676 or by emailing me at carlalbrecht@le.utah.gov.