Repair Efforts Continue on Bear Fire

Press Release

On Friday, two chippers worked in Spring Canyon as part of the fireline repair efforts. On the western and southern areas of the fire, excavators continued to rehabilitate dozer line and dozer improved roads. On Saturday, an additional excavator will be assigned to these efforts and chipping work will begin in Robinson Canyon.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and into the evening. Precipitation from these storms is anticipated to be limited; however, there is a greater threat of gusty outflow winds from these storms. Overall, there is a 30% chance of precipitation on Sautrday. Temperatures will reach 80° and humidity levels will be as low as 20% at lower elevations. Sunday’s weather will bring no chance of precipitation.

A local Type 4 Incident Management Team will shadow the Nevada Type 3 Team 1 on Saturday. A full transition to the Type 4 Team will take place on Sunday, June 27.

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on many state and Utah BLM lands. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://utahfireinfo.gov/active-fire-restriction-documents/.