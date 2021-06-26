Bennion Creek Fire Repair Work Completed

Bennion Creek Fire: 8,313 acres, 94% containment. Began June 4, 2021.

Update: All of the repair work on the Bennion Creek Fire has been completed. Remaining work to be completed is on the contingency line on the western flank of the fire. Fire managers are moving equipment as needed and also making necessary demobilizations for equipment and personnel whose work on the fire is complete.

A local Type 4 Incident Management Team will shadow the Nevada Type 3 Team 1 on Sunday. A full transition to the Type 4 Team will take place on Monday, June 28.

Weather: Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Precipitation from these storms is anticipated to be limited; however, there is a greater threat of gusty outflow winds from these storms. Overall, there is a 30% chance of precipitation on Saturday. Temperatures will reach 80° and humidity levels will be as low as 20% at lower elevations. Sunday’s weather will bring no chance of precipitation.

Resources: A total of 72 firefighters are assigned to the fire. Resources include one hand crew, two helicopters and four engines.

Closures: Bennion Ridge Road, Bear Ridge Road, Starvation Road and Fish Creek Trail. These closures are for public and firefighter safety.

Restrictions: Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on many state and Utah BLM lands as well as on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on many state and Utah BLM lands as well as on the Manti-La Sal National Forest. Complete information on all of these restrictions may be found at https://utahfireinfo.gov/active-fire-restriction-documents/

Jurisdiction: The fire is in the jurisdiction of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, state and private lands. Nevada Type 3 Incident Management Team 1 is managing the fire. A local Type 4 Incident Management Team will take over management of this fire on Monday, June 28.