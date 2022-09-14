REQUEST FOR BIDS – CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT

Carbon School District, 251 West 400 North, Price, UT 84501, is seeking proposals for Asphalt Patching, Crack Seal, and Seal Coat at various locations in the district. All work must be completed by Friday, December 16, 2022.

Bidders must have proper state and local licenses, workmen’s compensation, liability and vehicle insurance as required by state law. Bidders are responsible for all measurements and calculations. The District reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Scope of Work documents are available at the address below. Pre-bid visits may be arranged by contacting Jared Hansen, 435-650-9397. Proposals are due Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. electronically to bids@carbonschools.org, or paper copy to:

Asphalt Bid

Carbon School District

65 East 400 North

Price, UT, 84501

435-637-1342

Published in the ETV Newspaper September 14 and September 21, 2022.