REQUEST FOR BIDS – JANITORIAL SERVICES

Southeast Utah Health Department is accepting bids for basic janitorial services for the Price Campus, located at 149 E 100 S. Cleaning should be completed during non-business hours and includes such things as vacuuming, cleaning bathrooms, emptying trash, etc. Background check is required. Must be able to verify work eligibility through the Federal E-Verify System. Contact Eric at 435-636-1159 or email ewanderson@utah.gov. Mandatory walkthrough will be September 14th at 1:30pm. If you are unable to make this walkthrough, contact Eric. Bids due September 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 30 and September 6, 2023.