PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Green River will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the City Council Chambers, 460 East Main Street in Green River, Utah, regarding the vacating and conveyance of an alleyway that runs through Block 21, First Division of Green River, as depicted on the official plat map. This block is between N. Broadway and N. Cherry St. It goes from Main Street to a point roughly 400 feet north of Main Street. The alleyway runs right down the middle of this block.

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 30, 2023.