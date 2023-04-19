REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Price City is requesting interested persons submit a proposal to provide independent contractor services to Price City as an event coordinator. The contracted event coordinator will provide inclusive event coordination, management, operation and implementation for Price City community-oriented events including the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, The Renaissance Fair and International Days. Interested persons should submit a resume detailing background, skills and abilities to perform such functions and an annual cost to provide the services. Additional information may be obtained by contacting Nick Tatton at nickt@priceutah.net or 435-636-3184. Sealed proposals must be submitted to Jaci Adams, City Recorder, PO Box 893, 185 E Main Street, Price, UT 84501, on or before 12:00 noon on Thursday May 4th, 2023 and clearly marked “Event Coordinator RFP” on the submission. A public opening of proposals received will take place at 12:15pm on May 4th, 2023 in the Mayor’s conference room at Price City Hall.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 19, April 26 and May 3, 2023.