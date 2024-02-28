Request for Statement of Qualifications, Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC)

The Board of Education for the Carbon School District will be accepting statements of qualifications from Construction Managers / General Contractors (CM/GC), for the proposed construction of the CSD New Athletics Facility.

The statement of qualifications will be received at the offices of Naylor Wentworth Lund Architects, 723 W Pacific Ave suite 101, no later than 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Bid Start Date: Friday, March 1, 2024

Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting: March 7a t 2:00 p.m. via TEAMs

Bid Close Date: Thursday, March 21, 2024 no later than 2:00 p.m. local time. Questions Close: Friday, March 15, 2024 no later than 2:00 p.m. local time.

Interview Date: time to be determined

Questions may be directed to Jared Hansen, Facility and Maintenance Supervisor, Carbon School District, hansenj@carbonschools.org, or Jeff Dodge, Naylor Wentworth Lund Architects, dodge@nwlarchitects.com.

The District may select the CM/GC from the statements o fqualifications or elect to short list a qualified group of finalists to interview for further evaluation. Candidates are asked not to contact individual members of the Board of Education, or the Carbon School District administration and staff but to direct all inquiries as noted above.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 28, 2024.