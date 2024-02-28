Bid Advertisement Price Municipal Corporation

Sealed Bid Proposals for Price City Grounds Spraying #9C-2024 will be received by Price City in the hands of the Public Works Secretary, Public Works Complex Dome A, 432 West 600 South, Price, Utah 84501, until 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024. The principal items of work are approximately 311,045 Square Yards of spraying fertilizing with an active herbicide, insecticide and soil conditioner during certain times of the year. Bidding documents may be examined and obtained at the Price City Public Works Complex, 432 West 600 South; (435-637-5010).

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 28 and March 6, 2024.