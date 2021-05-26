Resident Apprehended for Carbonville House Fire

On May 21, local fire departments were dispatched to the Circle C Trailer Court in Carbonville to respond to a trailer fire.

The owner of the home, Ronnie Alan Nissen, had allegedly text the manager of the trailer court and informed them that he planned to set the home ablaze. A witness also reported that they saw someone throw a pallet-like object under the home prior to it catching fire.

With this information, an attempt to locate was broadcasted for Nissen and he was located shortly after by the Price City Police. It was reported that upon locating Nissen, a small torch-type lighter and a small gas can halfway full of gas was in plain sight in his vehicle.

More convicting evidence was allegedly located in Nissen’s van after he was apprehended, such as a glass pipe commonly used for illicit substances and the aforementioned paraphernalia for starting a fire.

With assistance in the investigation by the Utah State Fire Investigator, Nissen was booked into the Carbon County Jail for violation of aggravated arson, violation of a protective order and possession of paraphernalia. During his interview, Nissen allegedly stated that he does not care about the trailer and is glad it burned down.