RESOLUTION 2019-5 

A resolution to notify those who have not used a right to a burial plot after 60 years that they must express interest in using the site or their rights will be terminated. Pursuant to City records the following individuals or entities have rights to lots, sites, or a portion of the Helper City Cemetery, which has been unused for burial purposes for more than 60 years:

a) James Albo

b) Frank Albo

c) W. F. Abbott

d) Julia Anselmi

e) Tony Aiello

f) Josephine Paskas

g) Onward Lodge

h) Standardville Coal Company

i) Leonard Lange

j) Assunta Lange

k) Eastern Utah Undertaking Company

l) Josephine Cappaletti

m) Frank Krebs

n) Dominic Oberto

o) Otillia Marchetti

p) Tom Williams

q) Katherine Quilico

Any of the above or those claiming through them must file with the city recorder notice of any claim to the lot, site, or portion of the cemetery within 60 days after service of this resolution, and express interest in maintaining the cemetery lot, site, or portion of the cemetery and submit satisfactory evidence of an intention to use the lot, site, or portion of the cemetery for a burial.

-s- Zack Tonc

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 10, March 17 and March 24, 2021.